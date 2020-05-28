One of my favorite things about setting up a new phone, or refreshing an existing phone, is customizing it by changing the themes, icon packs, and of course, the wallpapers and backgrounds. My problem is that I'm too indecisive, and I can't always choose just the right background for my phone. Thankfully, OnePlus has marshaled the resources of its robust worldwide community and allowed its users to take member photos from around the world and set them as their personal wallpapers and lock screen images. Plus, you can have these update automatically to show you new and exciting photos each day. Interested? Great! I'll show you how to do this in the steps below.

How to set your OnePlus phone to update daily with amazing wallpapers and lock screen photos

There are two ways to get started changing your wallpaper and lock screen. The first way is to press down firmly on your home screen and wait for the Wallpapers, Widgets, and Home Settings icons to show up at the bottom of the screen. Tap on Wallpapers. Alternatively, you can open the Settings app. Tap on Customization. And then tap on Wallpapers. Once you're in the Wallpapers screen, tap on Shot on OnePlus at the bottom of the screen. Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner (shaped like a gear). Toggle on the Daily lock screen wallpaper and Daily home screen wallpaper. Tap on Update automatically to set if you want your screens to update over Wi-Fi only or if Mobile data is acceptable.

That's it! Now you'll be treated every day with a fantastic new backdrop from someone in the OnePlus community around the world. I love this feature because OnePlus has such an international fan base. So, I get to see all kinds of exciting places that I might never have thought about, let alone selected for my phone background.

