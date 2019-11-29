Getting a VPN set up on your PlayStation 4 isn't as hard as you'd think. What matters is buying the right VPN so you know you can trust in its quality. The setup after that is simple, and you'll be able to stream content from other regions in no time. It doesn't work for all region-locked content that check the region of your PSN account, but a lot of content only checks your IP address.

Check the box that allows other network users to connect through your computer's internet connection.

Why should I use a VPN?

Some content on PlayStation 4 is region-locked, and using a VPN is the best way to circumvent this. In order to buy games restricted to a specific region, you'll need to register your PlayStation Network account to that region. This is because the PlayStation Store checks your PSN region when purchasing games, not your IP address.

When choosing a VPN, we'd recommend going for one that you need to pay for. There are free VPN options out there, but they aren't as reliable or trustworthy.

Our top equipment picks