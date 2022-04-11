Smartwatches and fitness trackers are some of the most important personal technology devices that we use daily. They help improve our fitness, keep us on track, and better equip us to fully understand what all that data means. It's ideal for anyone who wants to improve their overall health and wellness. Unfortunately, however, this data contains highly personal details that we wouldn't like in the wrong hands. Thankfully, Fitbit has finally enabled a way to secure your account information better. We'll show you how to set up two-factor authentication on your Fitbit account so that your fitness data remains as secure as possible.

How to set up two-factor authentication on your Fitbit device

1. Open the Fitbit app on your phone.

2. Tap on your profile in the top left corner of the app.

3. Tap on Account Settings.

4. Tap on Two Factor Authentication.

5. Tap the toggle next to Two Factor Authentication to begin the setup process.

6. Add your phone number.

8. Enter the verification code sent via SMS.

9. Type in your password once again.

10. Tap the Submit button.

After you've entered your password, you will see a two-factor authentication recovery code. Take a screenshot and/or write it down in a secure note, or perhaps save it on one of the best password manager apps. Unfortunately, SMS is not the best system for managing two-factor authentication, although many will argue that it's better than nothing.

We're hopeful that Fitbit will provide alternative methods like Google Authenticator or Authy as more secure two-factor authentication methods in the future. However, in the interim, we still think that it's worth protecting your Fitbit account this way. This two-factor authentication system is for your account and thus will work regardless of whether you have a basic old tracker or the newest and best Fitbit device. Some protection is better than none, after all!

