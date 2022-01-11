Google TV now makes it easy for parents to restrict their child's content by creating kids' profiles. Among the perks included as part of these profiles is the ability for parents to set bedtime and daily viewing limits and a variety of parental controls. Here are the steps you need to take to set up kids' profiles on a Google TV device in your home.

How to set up kids' profiles on a Google TV device

Adding kids' profiles on Google TV devices allow parents to monitor app activity, manage the apps their children use, and share family-friendly content via Google Play Family Library. To take advantage of these features, you'll first need to set up kids' profiles on a Google TV device such as the Chromecast with Google TV. Here are the steps you need to take to do just that:

In the top right corner of the Google TV home screen, go to the profile icon and select your profile. Below Choose an account, select Add a kid and Get started. Select Add a kid. You will be asked to enter the child's name and age. From there, choose the apps you want to include on the homepage of the kids' profile. To set up parental controls, follow the on-screen instructions.

The parent is the only person allowed to change viewing preferences on any kids' profile. If a child attempts to make changes to their account, they will be asked to enter the password for the primary email account in control. If the child has their own email account, and it's linked to their profile, they will be asked for the corresponding password.

If your child already has a Google Account or kids' profile in your family group, you can skip Step 3. Instead, select which child you want to have a kids' profile and continue with the rest of the steps. It's also worth pointing out that a kids' profile counts toward the total six profiles allowed in Family Link.

Set up more devices for your kid

In addition to making it super easy to add kids' profiles on a Google TV device, Google allows parents to supervise their children on other devices and Google services by creating a Gmail address and password for each kid's profile.

After you've made sure that you're signed in to your parent account, go to g.co/YourFamily and select the child's profile you want to upgrade. On the profile info screen, select Create a Gmail address for CHILD'S NAME and follow the on-screen instructions. When you're done, you'll get "All set!" on the screen.