It's great when Google gives users more control over their personal data and privacy like it's done in the latest Android release, and we're excited to show you how to adjust and reset your app location permissions in Android 11. Google first introduced more granular location and privacy controls in earnest with Android 10, but now it's taken that a step further and dialed it up to 11. Upon updating, apps that want to use your location will initially give you the option to grant access only while using the app, only this time, or you can deny it access. But what happens if you change your mind? Not to worry — here's what you need to do!

How to reset location permissions in Android 11

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on Location. Find the app whose permission you want to change from the Recent Location Requests or tap See all. Tap Permissions. Tap Location. Tap on the location access you want to give the app. You can choose from Allow all the time, Allow only while using the app, Ask every time, or Deny. If you want to see all of the apps that have this same permission, tap on See all apps with this permission. If you want to only give location access to the app one time, tap Ask every time. Open the app in question (in this case, Fitbit). You will now see the dialogue box again, giving you the option of granting location access Only this time.

The ability to grant an app a one-time permission is a game-changer on Android and something that you should definitely consider for certain apps. Now that you know how to change app location permission, you can modify it per app at any point in time to suit your needs and preferences.

