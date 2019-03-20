Let's call a spade a spade. Sonos speakers can be very expensive, especially when it comes to multi-room setup. With Sonos One speakers priced at $200 and Play:1 costing $150, it would be a fair assessment in saying that a multi-room setup is too rich for most people's blood. What if there was a more cost-effective option for setting up multi-room audio? Enter Amazon Echo speakers. In combination with the Amazon Alexa application, setting up multi-room audio can be achieved in an affordable manner. Let us show you how.
How to set up multi-room audio with Amazon Echo
- In your Alexa App, tap Devices in the lower right corner of your screen.
- Tap the + icon in the upper right corner of the screen.
Select Add Multi-Room Music Speakers in the pop-up menu
- Tap Continue
- Select a group name or type in a custom name.
- Tap Next.
- Select the speakers you want for multi-room music.
Tap Save to create your speaker group.
Enjoy your new multi-room speaker setup! Now when cleaning the house on the weekend, or having a party, you can play your favorite tunes on any speaker group you wish, for less!
