If you've recently purchased the Garmin Lily smartwatch, you'll need to learn how to replace the bands. After all, a time may come when you want to switch up the style of your watch. This elegant wearable offers superior health/activity tracking with several other great features, which makes it one of the best Android smartwatches for women who want the best of both worlds. Depending on whether you're working out or attending a formal event, you may need to change the watchband to something more suitable. Fortunately, it's a quick and easy process to replace Garmin Lily bands.

How to replace your Garmin Lily smartwatch band

If you're a smartwatch enthusiast, you might be accustomed to the universal quick-release band system. Garmin chose a different route with the Lily. This watch uses the company's T-bar lugs system instead. You'll need to use a band replacement tool to loosen the pin and screws on either side of the watch. You'll then use the same tool to secure your new band to the watch.

As you start browsing the options, you'll see that this smartwatch for women uses 14mm watchbands. You won't have the option of exploring third-party bands on Amazon, which is a bummer. As of now, Garmin offers a total of six Garmin Lily bands on their website. There are three silicone bands and three leather bands available for you to choose from. Each band purchase comes with the band replacement tool you'll need to make the switch.