It's been two years since Samsung debuted Bixby, and the dreaded Bixby button, alongside the Galaxy S8, and the company has taken until now, 2019, to provide a way to remap it.
While the feature is only currently available on the Galaxy S10, it will be backported to the S8, Note 8, S9 and Note 9 in a software update.
What does remapping do?
Simply, you're now able to launch any app you want by single or double-pressing the Bixby button on the left side of your Galaxy phone. If you want to load the Google app, or the camera, or whatever you want, you now can!
How to remap the Bixby button
- Open Settings.
-
Tap Advanced Features.
-
Tap Bixby key.
-
Select Double press to open Bixby.
- Enable Use single press toggle.
-
Tap inside Use single press area.
- Tap Open app
- Select the app you want.
That's it! Now you can double-press the Bixby button to open the app, and single-press it to open anything you want.
What if I want to run a "quick command"?
In addition to opening any app you want, Samsung also allows you to map the Bixby button to run a "quick command," which is a pre-set number of Bixby commands like "turn on flashlight" or "call Mom." If you'd rather set the Bixby button to do this, follow all the same commands as above, but instead of selecting "Open app," select "Run quick command."
What are you going to open?
The Bixby button is always going to be controversial, but now that it's remappable, it's actually useful. It's too bad that you can't activate Google Assistant directly, or disable the button entirely, but at least it's now... useful.
What are you going to do with your Bixby button?
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.