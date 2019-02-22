It's been two years since Samsung debuted Bixby, and the dreaded Bixby button, alongside the Galaxy S8, and the company has taken until now, 2019, to provide a way to remap it.

While the feature is only currently available on the Galaxy S10, it will be backported to the S8, Note 8, S9 and Note 9 in a software update.

What does remapping do?

Simply, you're now able to launch any app you want by single or double-pressing the Bixby button on the left side of your Galaxy phone. If you want to load the Google app, or the camera, or whatever you want, you now can!

How to remap the Bixby button