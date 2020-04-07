ScreencastifySource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

While Chromebooks can't install more traditional screen recording applications, the truth is that these days all you need to record your screen is a good Chrome extension. Google doesn't offer its own screen recording extension, unfortunately, but there are plenty of screen recording extensions out there from third parties, chief among them being Screencastify. Now that a lot of us are working from home and might need some extra help on our home devices, here's how to start recording.

Products used in this guide

How to record the screen on your Chromebook

Your steps might have some small variations based on which recording extension you install. I chose Screencastify because it doesn't watermark free recordings and the five minute limit on free recordings should be enough for most of us.

  1. Tap Add to Chrome on Screencastify's Chrome Web Store listing.

    Tap Add to ChromeSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  2. Tap Add extension.

    Tap Add extensionSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  3. Tap the Screencastify icon in the top right corner of your Chrome browser.

    Tap ScreencastifySource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  4. Tap Sign in with Google.

    Tap Sign in with GoogleSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  5. Tap Next.

    Tap NextSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  6. Tap Allow to allow Screencastify to see your screen/data.

    Tap AllowSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  7. Tap the Screencastify icon in the top right corner of your Chrome browser.

    Tap ScreencastifySource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  8. Tap Record.

    Tap RecordSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  9. A window will pop up asking what of your screen you want to share. Tap the screen under Your Entire Screen to record the entire display.

    Tap your screenSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  10. Tap Share.

    Tap ShareSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  11. When you're done, tap the pause icon in the recording controls at the bottom of the screen.

    Tap PauseSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  12. Tap the stop icon.

    Tap StopSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  13. The video editing tab will open. Tap the Untitled name.

    Tap the nameSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

  14. Type in a new name for your video.
  15. If you want to trim the video, you can do so by tapping the scissors icon to the right of the video timeline, or by tapping Open in Editor.

  16. Once the video is named, close the tab and let Screencastify finish processing the video and saving it to Google Drive.

    Name the recordingSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

The video will appear in a Screencastify folder in your Google Drive when it's done processing. You can also move the Screencastify folder into a subfolder without messing up the way videos are saved, if you prefer to keep your Drive more organized.

Compact workhorse

Lenovo Chromebook C340 (11.6")

Best Chromebook for your buck.

I love this Chromebook for so many reasons: it runs all day on a single charge, it doubled the USB ports from the previous generation, it's lightweight enough to easily carry around, and the keyboard is comfortable to type on for hours at a time.

There are a great many screen recording extensions out there, but Screencastify remains my favorite because it's easy to use, reputable, and while the non-student pricing steep, it's really not expensive for what you get here.

Record and store

Screencastify

Record your screen for free on any Chromebook.

Screencastify is easy to install and even easier to use once you get used to the extra step Google requires of sharing your screen. The five minute limit for free recordings should be enough for most folks, but there are discounts available for schools and students.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.