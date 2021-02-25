Outriders was intended to release on February 25 before being delayed to April 1. To honor that initial date in a sense, People Can Fly and Square Enix decided to release an open demo today on all platforms. This demo is a lot bigger than what other games may offer, clocking in at around three hours and offering players the chance to play the beginning of the game — main quests, side quests, and all, along with the ability to enable cross-play.

You can download the Outriders demo on PS4 and PS5 to start testing out which character classes you'd like to use once it releases in April. Though it can be played solo, Outriders requires an online connection. The demo will remain live up to and beyond the game's launch so you don't need to worry about playing through it right away.

Though the first few hours are open, players will be capped at level 7. The demo does not support trophies but your accomplishments and progress will carry over to the full release. The demo comes in at around 22GB on PS4 and PS5 but may be larger after decompression.

How to download the Outriders demo on PS4 and PS5