Apple Music made its way to the Alexa Skill ecosystem this past December, meaning that everyone who has an Amazon Echo device can now enjoy their Apple Music subscriptions on their smart speakers. Here's how to set up Apple Music on your Alexa-powered device.

How to set up Apple Music on your Echo device

Open the Alexa App. Tap the menu icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Tap Skills and Games. Tap the search icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Type in Apple Music in the search menu. Tap on the Apple Music icon that pops up. Tap Enable to Use. Log in to your Apple account using your Apple ID username and password. (If you have 2-Factor Authentication Enabled) Enter your six-digit verification code on the following screen. Tap Allow on the Access Request screen that follows. Enjoy your Apple Music subscription on your Echo device!

At this point, once the setup is complete, you can stream your collection of music from Apple Music to whatever Echo device you own.

