Apple Music made its way to the Alexa Skill ecosystem this past December, meaning that everyone who has an Amazon Echo device can now enjoy their Apple Music subscriptions on their smart speakers. Here's how to set up Apple Music on your Alexa-powered device.
Products used in this guide
- Amazon: Amazon Echo Show ($230)
- Google Play: Amazon Alexa (Free)
How to set up Apple Music on your Echo device
- Open the Alexa App.
- Tap the menu icon in the upper left corner of the screen.
-
Tap Skills and Games.
- Tap the search icon in the upper right corner of the screen.
- Type in Apple Music in the search menu.
- Tap on the Apple Music icon that pops up.
-
Tap Enable to Use.
- Log in to your Apple account using your Apple ID username and password.
- (If you have 2-Factor Authentication Enabled) Enter your six-digit verification code on the following screen.
- Tap Allow on the Access Request screen that follows.
-
Enjoy your Apple Music subscription on your Echo device!
At this point, once the setup is complete, you can stream your collection of music from Apple Music to whatever Echo device you own.
Our top equipment picks
Showtime
Amazon Echo Show
The premier Amazon Echo device
The Amazon Echo Show is such an amazing device. Bringing the Echo experience beyond just being a speaker, the Echo Show brings a screen that allows for an exceedingly versatile device that any and everyone can use.
With the Amazon Echo Show, you are no longer limited to just voice options. The Echo Show becomes like a true assistant and fixture in your home. To-do lists, calendars, weather updates, security hub, live TV, in-the-kitchen assistance, the possibilities are near endless with Amazon's premier Echo digital assistant.
Additional Equipment
Alexa App (Free at Google Play)
The Amazon Alexa application is the nerve center of your Echo devices. Whether you're setting up multi-room music, creating new routines, or re-configuring your smart home setup, the Alexa app is key.
Amazon Echo Dot ($50 at Amazon)
The Echo Dot is the lower-end option, but it isn't necessarily "lower-end." It does everything the Echo does, albeit with a smaller speaker.
Amazon Echo ($100 at Amazon)
The flagship device of the Amazon Echo family, the Echo can be a staple in anyone's home, capable of room-filling sound, and access to a multitude of streaming music services.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.