If you are thinking about picking up one of Google's newest smart speakers, why not get two and learn how to pair your Nest Audio speakers for stereo surround sound? We'll show you how easy it is to set this up directly from the Google Home app so that you can experience the sweet sounds of multiple Nest Audio speakers in your living space.

Products used in this guide

Sweet sounding speaker: Nest Audio ($100 at Best Buy)

How to pair two Nest Audio speakers in stereo mode

Open your Google Home app. Tap on the icon for one of your two Nest Audio speakers. Tap on the Settings icon in the top right corner. Tap on Set up speaker pair. Tap Next. Choose the two speakers you wish to pair, and tap Next. Type in a name for your new Nest Audio speaker pair. Tap Next. Once the app has successfully paired your Nest Audio speakers, tap Done.

Google Assistant-powered smart speakers are so convenient, but none of them sound as good as the Nest Audio does. Now that you know how to pair them, you can start enjoying your Nest Audio speakers in true stereo sound. You can ask the Google Assistant to play music or cast from your mobile device. One of the speakers will be the primary "listening" speaker, but audio will come out of both.

Our top equipment picks

The new Nest Audio speakers come in five beautiful colors, including Charcoal, Chalk, Sand, Sage, and Sky. Pick up two of the same color, or mix and match for a more unique look!