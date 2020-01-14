If you've ever had the misfortune to "permanently misplace" or break a TV remote, you know how frustrating it can be to find just the right one and get it paired back up again. The good news is that if you have a Fire TV device, this process can be relatively pain-free and easy. I'll show you how in the steps below!
How to pair your new Alexa Voice Remote to your Amazon Fire TV
Note that the latest version of the Alexa Voice Remote is only compatible with the first and second generations of the Fire TV Cube, the Fire TV (3rd Gen), the Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), and the Fire TV Stick 4K. For older Fire TV devices, you will follow similar directions, but you will need the Alexa Voice Remote (1st Gen).
Now, there are actually several ways to do this, so I'll break each option down below.
Fresh out of the box
This is the way it's supposed to work.
- Turn on your TV.
- Turn on your Fire TV device.
- Put new batteries in your Alexa Voice Remote.
- The Fire TV should detect the new remote and pair automatically.
- If the remote does not pair automatically, press and hold the Home button for up to 10 seconds.
Of course, things don't always work the way they're supposed to, so if you're still having problems pairing your new remote, try setting it up with the Fire TV app on your mobile device, or by using an existing Fire TV remote.
Using the Fire TV app
This method is easy, provided you've already installed the Fire TV app on your mobile device and have paired it to your Fire TV.
- Turn on your TV.
- Turn on your Fire TV device.
- Put new batteries in your Alexa Voice Remote.
- Bring your remote to within 10 feet of your Fire TV device
- Unplug your Fire TV device from its power source.
- Plug the Fire TV device back into its power source.
Open up the Fire TV app on your mobile device.
- Make sure your Fire TV app is already paired with your Fire TV device, and navigate to the Settings tab at the top of the Fire TV homescreen.
Navigate to Controllers & Bluetooth Devices.
- Select Amazon Fire TV Remotes.
- Select Add New Remote.
Select your new remote from the list and click to pair it.
You can repeat this process to pair additional new remotes.
Using an older working remote
This method works like a charm if you already had an existing remote that you want to supplement or replace.
- Turn on your TV.
- Turn on your Fire TV device.
- Put new batteries in your new Alexa Voice Remote.
Using your old Fire TV remote, navigate to Controllers & Bluetooth Devices.
- Select Amazon Fire TV Remotes.
- Select Add New Remote.
Select your new remote from the list and click to pair it.
You can repeat this process to pair additional new remotes.
That's it! Now you know how to pair a new Alexa Voice Remote with your Fire TV. Note that Fire TV only allows for pairing of up to seven remotes (seems like a lot to me), but this also includes Fire TV game controllers and the Fire TV app.
