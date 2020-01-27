Even though NVIDIA no longer bundles its own gaming controller with the new NVIDIA Shield TV (2019), you're still able to use the tubular streaming device for gaming — you just need to connect your own Bluetooth controller. Here's how to get things set up.

How to pair a Bluetooth controller with the NVIDIA Shield TV (2019)

From the Shield home screen, go to Settings. Select Remotes & Accessories. Select Add Accessory. Make sure your controller is in pairing mode and it should appear on the list of available accessories.

If you're having trouble getting your controller to pair, try to place the controller closer to the Shield TV. This might be easier said than done given that the new Shield TV is designed to live behind your entertainment center among the cables, but it fixed the pairing issue that I was having.

Once paired, you can navigate through the NVIDIA Shield menus with the controller, too, which can be quite comfortable

