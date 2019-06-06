Best answer: Price varies depending on which version you get. Stadia Pro will cost $10/month. Stadia Base will be completely free.

Which versions can I choose from?

As of this writing, Google has revealed two Stadia tiers: Stadia Pro and Stadia Base. The company did not specify what other tiers might become available down the road.

People can also choose to purchase the Stadia Founder's Edition for $129, which includes three months of Stadia Pro for free along with a Google Chromecast Ultra and an exclusive Night Blue Stadia controller. You also get access to a Buddy Pass to give to a friend.

What are the differences between Stadia Pro and Base?

Both Stadia Pro and Stadia Base will have access to any games that come to the service. Their differences lie within their quality and benefits, with Stadia Pro offering higher resolution games and additional incentives to purchase it over the free version.