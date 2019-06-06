Best answer: Price varies depending on which version you get. Stadia Pro will cost $10/month. Stadia Base will be completely free.
Which versions can I choose from?
As of this writing, Google has revealed two Stadia tiers: Stadia Pro and Stadia Base. The company did not specify what other tiers might become available down the road.
People can also choose to purchase the Stadia Founder's Edition for $129, which includes three months of Stadia Pro for free along with a Google Chromecast Ultra and an exclusive Night Blue Stadia controller. You also get access to a Buddy Pass to give to a friend.
What are the differences between Stadia Pro and Base?
Both Stadia Pro and Stadia Base will have access to any games that come to the service. Their differences lie within their quality and benefits, with Stadia Pro offering higher resolution games and additional incentives to purchase it over the free version.
|Category
|Stadia Pro
|Stadia Base
|Price
|$10/month
|Free
|Resolution
|Up to 4K
|Up to 1080p
|Frame rate
|60FPS
|60FPS
|Sound
|5.1 surround sound
|Stereo
|Free games released regularly
|Yes
|No
|Exclusive discounts
|Yes
|No
What happens if I cancel Stadia Pro?
If you find that you don't want to keep paying $10/month for the service, you can cancel it without any penalties. Even better, any games that you purchased while a Stadia Pro subscriber will be available to you on Stadia Base without a subscription.
When will each tier be available?
Stadia Pro will be available when the service launches in November 2019. Stadia Base will release sometime next year in 2020, though the company had not stated exactly when. It's also worth noting that Stadia will be launching in 14 countries to start: U.S., Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and U.K.
