Moving files may seem easy, but the reality is that it can be incredibly tiresome to do. Even if you're prepared, it's a boring process. Regardless, you'll need to do this if you want to transport your old Kano files from your Kano Computer to the Kano Computer Kit Complete. Thankfully, we're here to help show how simple it really is.

Products used in this guide

How to move your Kano Computer files to the Kano Computer Kit Complete

Turn off your Kano Computer. Open the MicroSD card slot. Remove the MicroSD card. Turn on your Kano Computer Kit Complete. Insert your MicroSD card into the MicroSD slot. Go to my Apps. Click the Updater app. Finished.

As a result of this, you'll now be able to access your files from your previous Kano Computer — they should be fully installed and updated as your Kano Computer Kit Complete was updating. With this update, you don't have to start your Kano Creations all over again.

Our top equipment picks