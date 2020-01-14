The second-generation Amazon Fire TV was a minor update to the first-generation product, but what it added, a microSD card slot, was a pretty nice upgrade feature. The microSD card slot is almost essential if you want to download a lot of apps and games to use on your Fire TV (2nd Gen). With only 8GB of internal storage and much less than that available to use, you could soon wipe that out with a few large games.

How to move your Fire TV (2nd Gen) apps to a microSD card

The first thing you need to do is to snag a microSD card. Amazon has a huge offering at often ridiculous prices, so use the link below to help find something suitable.

When you've got a microSD card installed it will just work and new content will automatically use it as the default storage location. If you started using the Fire TV before you put a microSD card in then you might need to move stuff over yourself.

Here's how you do it.

First, ensure you've inserted the microSD card correctly in the slot on the rear of the Fire TV. Scroll down all the way to the bottom of the home screen until you get to Settings. Then, scroll across until you see Applications. At the bottom of the list, you now want to select the option labeled Manage installed applications. Select the app you want to move to the SD card. Select Move to SD card and let the Fire TV do its thing.

That's all there is to it. Not all the data will move to the microSD card; some still needs to remain on the Fire TV internal storage. However, it'll seriously relieve the pressure on the 5.5GB or so of storage you have available out of the total 8GB. New apps should automatically start to download to the card, but if not you can always move them across using the steps here.

