Coronaviruses like COVID-19 spread through human contact, and one of the most effective ways to curb its spread is by washing your hands. Hand sanitizer is just as effective at killing bacteria and viruses, and it's easier to use when you're out and about. Here's how you can make your own hand sanitizer at home.

How to make your own hand sanitizer: What you need to know

A hand sanitizer is your best defense against viruses when you're out running errands and can't get to a sink to wash your hands. According to the CDC, the best way to stay protected is to wash your hands for 20 seconds after returning from a public place. As a general rule, you should avoid touching your nose, eyes, or mouth with unwashed hands.

If you're already using a hand sanitizer, make sure it has at least 60% alcohol. There are some hand sanitizers that are alcohol-free, and these won't be as effective in killing bacteria and viruses. The correct way of using a hand sanitizer is to apply it liberally to your hands and rub them together until the gel effervesces. Demand for hand sanitizers has shot through the roof in the wake of the coronavirus, and if you're running low, you can easily make some at home.

How to make your own hand sanitizer: List of ingredients

A hand sanitizer consists of a pretty basic formula, and it's easy to make your own at home if your local pharmacy or retailer is running low. These are the ingredients you'll need:

How to make the most effective hand sanitizer at home

Before you start making your own hand sanitizer at home, there is a very important point to note. Isopropyl alcohol is highly flammable and will burn your skin should it come into direct contact with your hands. I recommend using nitrile gloves as a general precaution. Once you're ready to get started, here's what you need to do: