Best answer: The Arlo Essential battery will last up to six months, or up to a year with the Essential XL Spotlight Camera. Although that estimate depends on how often and when the camera is activated, with nighttime footage burning through the battery twice as fast. It can last indefinitely if you connect your Essential Camera to an Arlo solar panel.

How long will the Arlo Essential battery last?

Many wireless or wire-free security cameras have removable battery packs, so you can buy a spare and swap it in with almost no footage downtime. That isn't the case with the Arlo Essential, which we named the best Arlo camera for people just starting out at home security. It has a built-in battery, so you'll need to unmount and recharge it indoors when its battery runs out, then climb back on your ladder and mount it again. So knowing how often you'll have to go through this process is pretty important if you're considering buying one.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera has a six-month battery estimate, but Arlo explains on its help page that this prediction "is based on usage of 4000 seconds per month, 30 seconds per stream, and day/night event splits of 2:1. Battery lifespan varies with device settings, use, activity captured, and environmental factors."

On that same page, Arlo predicts that the Essential XL Spotlight Camera will last "one year without charging", though with the same caveat about usage per month and night activity.

How to extend your Arlo Essential battery life

How long your Arlo Essential Camera will last will depend on how busy it gets detecting motion and how long you set it to record in response to motion. Arlo's 4000-second allowance translates to about 67 minutes of recordings per month, or just over two minutes per day.

You'll likely burn through this pretty quickly unless you set limits to how long your camera records in response to motion; however, this may cut off a recording in the midst of a break-in, so you may decide to live with a shorter battery life.

Your Arlo burns through more battery at night is because the spotlight and infrared sensors have greater power demands. This also applies if you place your camera in an area that doesn't get enough sunlight, as it may end up having to use the infrared sensors all day to compensate. That could shave entire months off of its battery life. Using special features like two-way audio will also demand more energy output.