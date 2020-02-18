To mark the 40th Season, this latest instalment of the show will be bringing back a select 20 of the 38 previous winners of the show.

It's now 20 years since Survivor hit TV screens, pitting groups of strangers together in an isolated location, where they must provide food, fire, and shelter for themselves while also completing challenges.

They'll be battling it out to win a bumper $2 million prize - a figure that CBS claims is the biggest in reality TV history. The competitors will once again be heading to a remote part of Fiji with Jeff Probst returning as host (and producer). Also making a reappearance is the controversial Edge of Extinction twist that was introduced in Season 38 which saw contestants remain in the show after they have been voted off.

One notable omission however is the show's first ever-winner, and arguably most infamous contestant, Richard Hatch, who has been left out by producers in controversial circumstances.

The new season began with a bang with a two-hour special which featured two eliminations, with Natalie Anderson sent packing from the Sele tribe, while Amber Mariano was eliminated from the Dakal tribe.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Survivor: Season 40 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Survivor: Winners at War: Where and when?

Survivor 2020 started on February 12, and airs every Wednesday at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific on local CBS channels in the U.S.

Watch the Survivor: Winners at War online from outside your country

We have details for how U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian reality show fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Survivor: Winners at War, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. It allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

