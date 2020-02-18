It's now 20 years since Survivor hit TV screens, pitting groups of strangers together in an isolated location, where they must provide food, fire, and shelter for themselves while also completing challenges.
To mark the 40th Season, this latest instalment of the show will be bringing back a select 20 of the 38 previous winners of the show.
They'll be battling it out to win a bumper $2 million prize - a figure that CBS claims is the biggest in reality TV history. The competitors will once again be heading to a remote part of Fiji with Jeff Probst returning as host (and producer). Also making a reappearance is the controversial Edge of Extinction twist that was introduced in Season 38 which saw contestants remain in the show after they have been voted off.
One notable omission however is the show's first ever-winner, and arguably most infamous contestant, Richard Hatch, who has been left out by producers in controversial circumstances.
The new season began with a bang with a two-hour special which featured two eliminations, with Natalie Anderson sent packing from the Sele tribe, while Amber Mariano was eliminated from the Dakal tribe.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Survivor: Season 40 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Survivor: Winners at War: Where and when?
Survivor 2020 started on February 12, and airs every Wednesday at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific on local CBS channels in the U.S.
Watch the Survivor: Winners at War online from outside your country
We have details for how U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian reality show fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Survivor: Winners at War, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. It allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Survivor: Winners at War online in the U.S. exclusively on CBS
CBS is the home of Survivor and the broadcaster's online service, CBS All Access. The CBS All Access App is available across Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, as well as Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, and Xbox One. You do need to sign up for CBS All Access, which has plans starting at just $5.99 a month. There is a free trial available as well.
If you don't have cable, and prefer not to sign up for a single channel streaming service, there are some other options available as well.
- Hulu with Live TV - $44.99 per month - As well as giving you access to CBS, the service includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $20 for first month - Both of Sling TV's Blue and Orange $20-a-month base bundles include CBS. If you're a new customer, you can get the first month free.
- YouTube TV - $49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to CBS as well as other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - With this you also get CBS and a variety of other channels. AT&T offers a free 50-hour DVR to record shows for watching later.
Live stream Survivor 2020 live in Canada
There's good news for Canadian fans of the show. Season 40 of Survivor will be shown on Global, and will be shown every Wednesday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. You'll need to sign in with a TV provider in order to watch live, although you'll be able to watch new episodes on-demand seven days after broadcast without signing in.
How to stream Survivor 2020 live in the UK
There's currently no confirmed date or broadcaster for Survivor: WInners at War in the UK. If you're a reality fan in the UK the only guaranteed way to watch the 2020 installment of the show is to use a VPN as outlined above and tune into one of the station's from around the world showing Season 40. Do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.
Live stream Survivor 2020 live in Australia
As with the UK, there's no broadcaster currently showing Season 40 Down Under, so if you're desperate to watch the show in tandem with US audiences, you'll need to take a look at our VPN guide above.
Who is competing in Survivor: Winners at War (Season 40)?
As previously mentioned, Jeff Probst is back as the host and producer of the show for Season 40. In addition, the full lineup of competitors includes:
- Natalie Anderson
- Tyson Apostol
- Danni Boatwright
- Sophie Georgina Clarke
- Jeremy Collins
- Sandra Diaz-Twine
- Ben Driebergen
- Michele Fitzgerald
- Wendell Holland
- Adam Klein
- Yul Kwon
- Sarah Lacina
- Amber Mariano
- Rob Mariano
- Parvati Shallow
- Kim Spradlin-Wolfe
- Denise Stapley
- Anthony (Tony) Vlachos
- Nick Wilson
- Ethan Zohn
