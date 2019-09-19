Even though Pokémon Masters isn't a standard Pokémon RPG, there are plenty of stats to level up on your Sync Pairs. New moves are essential in the game as your enemies get very powerful very quickly, and your Sync Pairs will need to respond. Here's what you need to know about learning new moves.
How to learn new moves
- Open Pokémon Masters on your phone.
-
From the home screen select team in the bottom right corner.
- From the list, select Moves and Skills.
-
Tap the move you wish to learn. Note the amount of Training eqiupment it needs to learn.
- Tap the big yellow learn button.
- When asked if you want to use the training equipment required, tap yes.
-
You will see a splash screen saying you succeeded.
- Your new move will now be highlighted the same color as your other learned moves.
Your Sync Pairs can only learn a certain amount of moves each and the later ones take a lot more equipment than the earlier moves. Try to level your Sync Pair's first move as quickly as possible to give you the most choices in combat.
Remember, to get to your big sync move you need to use a certain number of standard moves first. Having more choices for your Sync Pair's moves makes hitting that power move much easier.
What is Training equipment?
Training equipment is used in multiple ways in Pokémon Masters. You can use certain equipment to level up your Sync Pair, use it to upgrade your move lists, and even unlock your Sync Pairs level cap.
Most of the higher training equipment will need to be upgraded from smaller equipment that you win from defeating Sync Pairs. They take a lot to upgrade so try to save them for your favorite Sync Pairs if you can.
