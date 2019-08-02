Best answer: Make sure everything is up to date and working properly. If the phone is working correctly, remove obstacles that might cause inferences for your router. If all else fails, a stronger router may be needed.

Make sure everything is up to date

A poor wireless signal can be extremely frustrating, mostly because it's inconsistent, so it can be hard to tell exactly what's causing the issue. You don't have to order a new router or phone just yet, there are still a few tricks to try and improve things.

The first thing to check if you're having a connectivity issue is to make sure that both your phone and router are up to date. Most modern electronics update themselves or notify the user that an update is available. While it may be tempting to ignore these messages, connectivity issues could have been addressed in an update. Every router is going to have a different update procedure so you will have to check your manual or the router's support web page for details.

If everything is looking good there, we have to talk a bit about physics.

Is there any interference?

Wi-Fi signals use either 2.4Ghz or 5Ghz signals, and some newer routers can use 5.8Ghz, too. These frequencies are higher than most cell signals and will be more affected by objects in the way. Higher frequency radio waves are closer together which makes it harder for them to pass through solid objects.

The first thing to check is your phone case. Some cases that are thick or have metal in them may be blocking your phones antennas. While it may not be noticeable most of the time, if a signal is already weak, this may be just enough to block the signal from connecting.

Different frequencies are affected differently by things like drywall or interference from a microwave. Since most routers have both a 5GHz and 2.4Ghz broadcast simultaneously, you may be able to get a stronger signal on one over the other. You can try removing a weak connection in you your phone's Wi-Fi settings.

How is your router positioned?