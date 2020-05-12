Believe it or not, it's been almost nine months since the Galaxy Note 10 was released. It seems like just yesterday it was the newest Samsung flagship on the block, but before you know it, it'll be overshadowed by its successor.

The Note 10 continues to be one incredible handset here in 2020, but as with any phone, one aspect that tends to degrade over time is battery life. The more you drain your phone's battery and recharge it day after day, its overall endurance tends to lessen.

Recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about their Note 10 and how battery life is holding up for them.

Now, we want to hear from you — How good/bad is your Galaxy Note 10 battery life?

Join the conversation in the fourms!