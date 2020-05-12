Galaxy Note 10+Source: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

Believe it or not, it's been almost nine months since the Galaxy Note 10 was released. It seems like just yesterday it was the newest Samsung flagship on the block, but before you know it, it'll be overshadowed by its successor.

The Note 10 continues to be one incredible handset here in 2020, but as with any phone, one aspect that tends to degrade over time is battery life. The more you drain your phone's battery and recharge it day after day, its overall endurance tends to lessen.

Recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about their Note 10 and how battery life is holding up for them.

j_hansen

I have the Exynos Note 10 plus 5G and consistently get 10 hours SoT

blackhawkhot

I think screen refresh rate and having the latest bluetooth chipset that supports the latest BT HD codecs is more important than 5G at least for the next year or two. The Note 10 plus lacks both of the former. Battery life is no issue on my none 5G variant. I constantly short charge from 40-75% and get at least 5 hours of run time, most of it surfing the web. Charges up in about 20 minutes...

me just saying

I went from a note 8 to 10+ and found no difference in battery life for my usage. In other words, the percentage is around the same after an 8-10 hour shift. from that you can say since the 10+ has a bigger battery it drains it a bit faster.

mustang7757

Definitely will be , I get between 9.5 to 11.5 SOT over day battery on my Note 10+

Now, we want to hear from you — How good/bad is your Galaxy Note 10 battery life?

Join the conversation in the fourms!