Google added a really handy feature to Google Assistant at CES 2020, enabling Android phone users to have web pages read out to them. There are numerous applications for the "Read It" feature, especially for the visually impaired. Here's how you can get Google Assistant to read web pages out to you.

How to get Google Assistant to read web pages to you

Before proceeding, please ensure that you have given Google Assistant permission to respond to audio commands when your phone's screen is on. If you don't know how, we can teach you how to set up Assistant on your phone.

Open an Android browser like Google Chrome. Go to a web page. Say Hey Google to trigger Google Assistant. Say Read it to Google Assistant.

We recommend sticking with Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge to hear the Assistant reading out loud to you. Internet browsers with tight security and privacy feature cannot take advantage of the "Read It" feature. So, if you're using Opera or Firefox, Google Assistant won't be able to read out your web pages.

Additionally, web pages that can only be seen by paying a subscription fee or ones that contain sensitive information are also barred from this text-to-speech feature. Naturally, this is to protect illicit usage of Google Assistant and to maintain your privacy.

