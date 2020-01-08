One of my most frequent requests to Alexa is finding out what happened with my favorite team last night. Alexa is able to learn your favorite sports leagues, teams, and players, but there are also a whole host of helpful Alexa skills that you can enable to stay on top of your sport. I'll show you how below.
How to follow your team/sport in-app
The easiest way to keep up on your team is to simply let Alexa know what that team is.
- Open the Alexa app and tap on the menu in the top left corner (looks like three lines).
Tap on Settings.
- Scroll down and tap on Sports under the Alexa Preferences section.
Here you can add your favorite teams by league or division, and you can also specify what sport or gender you want to follow (e.g. for NCAA teams).
That's it! Now you can ask your Echo or Alexa-enabled device "Alexa, what's my sports update?" and she'll fill you in!
Additionally, if you have an Echo Show device, Alexa can show you your sports scores and updates as part of the scrolling updates feature. This should be on by default under Settings, Home & Clock, Home Content, and Final Scores.
How to follow your team/sport with skills
There are Alexa skills for just about every sport, team, and league you can imagine, from your local college team to the NFL, and from ESPN to Overwatch. Just do a search in the Alexa app or the Amazon website and start enabling your favorites.
- Open the Alexa app and tap on the menu in the top left corner.
Tap on Skills & Games.
Search for the team or league you are interested in, or tap on Categories to search under the Sports section.
- Tap on the skill you want.
Tap on Enable to use.
Easy, right? Now you can dive down the rabbit hole of sports channels, podcasts, leagues, and teams with the help of Alexa!
