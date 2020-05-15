Google Meet is one of our favorite video conferencing apps, and it's the one we use here at Android Central for our team meetings and planning sessions since we all work from home . As with any kind of software or technology, there are times when you might experience problems with the video quality of a call. If you're working from home or trying to stay in touch with family or friends, it's probably important that you be able to see who you're talking to on a video call, right? Well, here are some ways to fix some common Google Meet video problems.

Of course, if your computer's internal webcam is on the fritz, and you can't find an external webcam to save your life right now, you can always jerry-rig your Android phone as a webcam .

Often, the video calling issues are related to the hardware you are using (your computer and webcam) or the way you have your video recording configured. If things are looking wonky on your call, try these measures first.

If you're using Google Meet in a web browser on your computer, there a few settings that you might want to be able to locate and tweak to adjust your video quality.

In a Google Meet session, click on the three-dot menu at the bottom right of the screen. Click on Settings. Click on the Video tab. Choose which camera you want to use (if built-in, that will be on by default). Click on Send resolution to adjust the quality of the video that others will see of you. Click on Receive resolution to adjust the quality of the video that you will see of others. Click on Standard definition (360p) on each video or save even more data by turning off the other participant's thumbnails. Click Done.

If you want better video quality, leave your send and receive resolution at 720p. If you have low bandwidth and need a better transmission, lower one, or both, to 360p.

If you're on your phone and are having video quality issues, there's not a whole lot you can do. Still, why not give these tips a try before you throw in the towel.

From the Google Meet app, tap on the video camera icon to turn your camera off or on. If your selfie cam is acting up, you can change to the rear camera by tapping on the three-dot menu icon at the top right corner and then tapping on Switch camera. If you're in an area with a bad cellular signal, try connecting over Wi-Fi. Alternatively, if you don't have a good Wi-Fi connect, try switching to LTE.

According to Google's official support resources, there should also be a way to turn on/off settings from that three-dot menu at the top of the screen to adjust low light performance automatically, but I was unable to find this in the app on my Android devices.

Unfortunately, you cannot adjust the video resolution in the mobile app like you can from your computer browser.

Hopefully, these tips can help you manage the video quality of your next Google Meet call!

