The squishy jellybeans and simple, competitive gameplay of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has taken the internet by storm, and like all things beloved by the internet, there's a myriad of problems behind it. If you've been playing Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout since it's launch on August 4, 2020, you may have already come face-to-face with the dreaded server connection error. It's an annoying issue, one that has even been acknowledged by the developers on Twitter upon the game's launch. Just spoke to my friends in the server team and we have at least 120k people connected to the game right now



👀



We're currently BEEFING up our servers to cope with all of the BEANS who want to fall



There will be occasional interuptions for the next 30 mins — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020 While the issue is primarily out of our hands, here are few simple fixes to consider when you encounter this dreadful error.

I can't connect to the server

Here's the bad news: There's currently no solution for the frequent server errors you're encountering. To put it simply, the game is suffering from the ol' "hug of death" (or the slashdot effect). An overload of Mediatronic's servers is likely causing the server errors. There are just too many players playing at one time. Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020 Unfortunately, if it is a server issue, there's nothing you can do. Well, you could take a break, maybe read up on the 25 mini-games that make up the bulk of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, or even check out our list of legendary cosmetics. Aside from biding your time, there are a few other things you can try if you want to hop into a game. Check your internet connection We recommend that you check the stability of your internet connection and ensure that there's no issue coming from your end. (I suppose if you're here, your internet works, right?) If your service is spotty, that can also lead to connectivity problems. Run a speed test; make sure everything is working correctly, and maybe you'll get rid of the connection error. Consider the time of day

Users have reported that playing at specific times of day might help you avoid the server issues. It's important to remember that most of us are still spending the whole day inside, so pinpointing the right time to play is particularly tricky. According to Steamcharts, Fall Guys has somewhere between 100,000 to 160,000 players playing at any given time of day. Off-peak times are particularly early, as they are between 3:00 AM EST and 6:00 AM EST. So, if you want to play, you might have to pull an all-nighter depending on where you are. It's popular. Like, really popular Mediatronic is a small indie developer from the UK whose previous games include Gears Pop! and the remake of Hatoful Boyfriend, a game where you date pigeons. They've never worked on a game as big as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The game has already sold 2 million copies on Steam alone and was a free PS Plus download throughout August 2020. Server overload sometimes happens to smaller games that are met with great success upon launch. We expect the server issues to become less frequent in the coming weeks as the developers improve their servers to account for the influx of players. We'll continue to update this with new updates as they come.