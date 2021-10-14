If you're familiar with Google's sustainability efforts, you know the company is committed to making greener choices. Now, these efforts are extending to consumers with the launch of Google Maps eco-friendly driving directions. The new feature was announced earlier this year and began rolling out on October 6.

In addition to displaying the fastest route available, Google Maps will also show users the most fuel-efficient route. The company estimates that eco-friendly routing may potentially prevent over 1 million tons of carbon emissions per year, which is equal to removing more than 200,000 cars from the road.

Whether you're using Google Maps eco-friendly driving directions on an Android phone or an iPhone or iPad, the step-by-step process is relatively easy.

How to find eco-friendly driving directions in Google Maps

Open the Google Maps app on your preferred device. Enter your destination or select it on the map. At the bottom left, select Directions. At the top, select Driving. At the top right, select ... More. Select Route options. Select Prefer fuel-efficient routes. Select Done.

There are some important factors to keep in mind when it comes to using Google Maps eco-friendly directions. When you have these preferred settings in place, Google Maps will eventually start defaulting to the route with the lowest carbon footprint when it has roughly the same ETA as the fastest route.

Fortunately, it only takes a few taps to view the relative fuel savings and ETA difference between the two routes and select the one that works best for you. If you only want to see the fastest route each time you use Google Maps, you can adjust your settings accordingly.

This new routing model is designed to help users arrive at their destinations as quickly as possible, but it also optimizes for lower fuel consumption to create a more eco-friendly route, which saves you money on fuel. Google Maps eco-friendly driving directions are possible thanks to AI as well as valuable insights from the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).