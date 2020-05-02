VoLTE isn't particularly new, but it's a luxury feature nonetheless. Otherwise known as voice-over-LTE, this tech allows you to use your data connnection to make dramatically clearer, crisper-sounding voice calls instead of the garbled mess we're all used to. Just about every manufacturer and carrier supports VoLTE these days, and OnePlus is no exception — here's how to enable it.
Products used in this guide
- Latest and greatest: OnePlus 8 Pro ($900 at OnePlus)
- Affordable excellence: OnePlus 7T ($500 at OnePlus)
How to enable VoLTE
Enabling VoLTE on a OnePlus phone is as simple as jumping into the Settings app and hitting a switch. Nearly every OnePlus phone is compatible with VoLTE (especially if your phone was released in the last couple of years), but your carrier might also play a part in whether or not you'll be able to use it. The vast majority of carriers support VoLTE, but you should check with your particular carrier if the following steps don't work for you.
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap Wi-Fi & network.
- Tap SIM & network.
Under Enhanced Communications, tap the switch next to VoLTE.
Once enabled, you should begin to notice an immediate and significant improvement in call quality. Not only will callers on the other end of the line sound more clear, you'll sound better to them as well. As an added perk, most carriers count VoLTE talk time against your minutes rather than your data plan, just like regular calls, meaning even if you're on a plan with a limited data allowance, you'll be able to place calls over VoLTE all day long.
