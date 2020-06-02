Samsung Galaxy Dynamic Lock Screen HeroSource: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

Out of all of Samsung's fun customizations in One UI and its Galaxy phones, the dynamic lock screen is low-key one of my all-time favorites. With other phones, I often forget how easily bored I can get with the standard lock screen options, but this dynamic feature automatically updates all the time in the background and gives me a pleasant surprise each time. I'll show you just how easy it is to toggle this setting on so that you can start enjoying a little variety on your Galaxy phone.

How to enable Samsung's dynamic lock screen

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap on Wallpaper.

  3. Tap on Wallpaper services.

    Samsung Dynamic Lockscreen 1Source: Android Central

  4. Toggle on Dynamic Lock screen.
  5. Tap on the gear icon to the right of the Dynamic Lock Screen.
  6. Toggle on Auto update.
  7. Toggle on Download using mobile data, or leave it off if you only want to download new wallpapers over a Wi-Fi network.
  8. Tap on Dynamic Lock Screen and select a category to download.

  9. Confirm how you wish to download updates and tap Download.

    Samsung Dynamic Lockscreen 2Source: Android Central

That's it. Now you'll be greeted with a new lockscreen image each time you go to open your phone. Better still, the image gallery will automatically update every couple of weeks, so you'll never get too tired of what appears on your lockscreen.

Be sure to think about if you want to download updates over mobile data or Wi-Fi. Unless you have an unlimited mobile data plan, I'd advise you just to have the images update over Wi-Fi.

Our top equipment picks

If you need to upgrade your current Galaxy phone, I recommend that you pick up a Galaxy S20. It's the perfect size and has pretty much all of the goodies of the larger, more expensive phones in the lineup.

The reasonable choice

Samsung Galaxy S20

The best for most people

With the richest 120Hz screen around, battery for days, and top-of-the-line performance, Samsung makes a flagship that actually justifies its premium price without being too full of itself or too overstuffed to hold comfortably.

Additional Equipment

Why stop at a new lock screen? Download one of these great apps for virtually unlimited wallpapers, icons, and launcher customizations.

Backdrops Wallpapers (Available on the Google Play Store)

Backdrops offers hundreds of original designs, many of which skew towards geometric, minimalistic dreamscapes. They present a nice departure from the real world!

Outline Icons ($2 at Google Play)

The name kind of says it all here, but this icon pack stands out thanks to its brightly-colored, outlined versions of popular app icons. It looks especially striking against darker wallpapers.

Action Launcher (Free at Google Play)

We love Action Launcher because it is so customizable. It offers robust gesture controls, myriad palette colors, and top-notch customer support.

