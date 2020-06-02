Out of all of Samsung's fun customizations in One UI and its Galaxy phones, the dynamic lock screen is low-key one of my all-time favorites. With other phones, I often forget how easily bored I can get with the standard lock screen options, but this dynamic feature automatically updates all the time in the background and gives me a pleasant surprise each time. I'll show you just how easy it is to toggle this setting on so that you can start enjoying a little variety on your Galaxy phone.
How to enable Samsung's dynamic lock screen
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap on Wallpaper.
Tap on Wallpaper services.
- Toggle on Dynamic Lock screen.
- Tap on the gear icon to the right of the Dynamic Lock Screen.
- Toggle on Auto update.
- Toggle on Download using mobile data, or leave it off if you only want to download new wallpapers over a Wi-Fi network.
- Tap on Dynamic Lock Screen and select a category to download.
Confirm how you wish to download updates and tap Download.
That's it. Now you'll be greeted with a new lockscreen image each time you go to open your phone. Better still, the image gallery will automatically update every couple of weeks, so you'll never get too tired of what appears on your lockscreen.
Be sure to think about if you want to download updates over mobile data or Wi-Fi. Unless you have an unlimited mobile data plan, I'd advise you just to have the images update over Wi-Fi.
