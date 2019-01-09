"Hey Google" is really easy to say and really easy to get tired of saying, especially when you're asking a bunch of questions or giving a bunch of commands in a short period of time. Thankfully, Google knows this frustration and they've made it easy to cut down on the trigger words and help us keep the commands coming smoothly by allowing Assistant to wait for a new response after it answers your questions or obeys your wishes. It's called Continued Conversation, and turning it on is the easiest part of this excellent feature.

Products used in this guide

How to enable Continued Conversations for Google Assistant

Open the main Google app, one of the pre-installed apps on your phone. Tap More. Tap Settings. Under Google Assistant, tap Settings. Tap Assistant. Tap Continued Conversation. If the toggle next to Continued Conversation is grey, tap the toggle switch to turn Continued Conversation on.

The toggle will turn blue, indicating Continued Conversation has been activated on your compatible Google Assistant devices.

Where is Continued Conversation available?

Currently, the support page for Continued Conversation only claims that it's available in the US on:

Google Home

Google Home Mini

Google Home Max

You may notice that the Google Home Hub is not here; Google Assistant smart displays do not support Continued Conversation yet. You may also notice that third-party Google Assistant speakers like the Sony SRS-XB501G were listed under Availability in the screenshots above, but you can't quite take that at face value.

All your connected Google Assistant speakers show up on the Continued Conversations screen, but the feature doesn't actually work on all of them. There have been windows where Continued Conversation worked on my Insignia Voice speaker, but otherwise Continued Conversation has been limited to my original Google Home.

Our top equipment picks

Wherever you can get it, Continued Conversation is a wonderful feature that can help you transition from barking orders at your Home like some technological tyrant to speaking with it calmly and easily, so it's worth having the hardware to chat with Assistant in the best way possible.