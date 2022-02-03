Gmail Desktop Change Recipient Info HeroSource: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central

If you're a Google Workspace user, you're probably familiar with the visual features added to Gmail in October 2021. Gmail desktop users can now customize their contact details such as full names right from the "To", "Cc", and "Bcc" fields. A helpful little information card pops up, allowing you to see and change the contact's details. Here's how you can edit email recipient names and information in Gmail, whether you're using one of the best Chromebooks or another computer!

How to edit email recipient names and information in Gmail

Regular Google account holders are out of luck when it comes to this feature. Only Google Workspace account holders can access information cards in Gmail. To top it off, Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers are excluded from this update too.

  1. Go to mail.google.com to open your Google Workspace Gmail account on your desktop.

    How To Change Gmail Recipient Info StepSource: Android Central

  2. Click Compose to start a new draft.

    How To Change Gmail Recipient Info StepSource: Android Central

  3. Write the recipient's name in the To field.

    How To Change Gmail Recipient Info StepSource: Android Central

  4. Hover your pointer over the recipient's name. If it doesn't work, right-click on the recipient's name.

    • An information card will pop up.

  5. Click on the pencil icon in the information card to edit the recipient's name and information.

    How To Change Gmail Recipient Info StepSource: Android Central

  6. Fill in your desired name and information in the card.

    How To Change Gmail Recipient Info StepSource: Android Central

After you have filled in the name and other details into the recipient's information card, you'll be able to see all of it every time you hover your pointer over the recipient's name in Gmail. You can even change the way the name will appear to others when you send an email that has multiple recipients. This won't alter the person's details in Google Contacts though. For that, you'll have to edit contact details straight from Google Contacts itself.

