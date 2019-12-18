Android 10 introduced a ton of new features for users, with some of the highlights being a dark mode and new gesture navigation. One lesser-known addition was that of QR codes for Wi-Fi, making it easier than ever to share your home network with guests. Need some help finding where the feature lives and learning how to use it? We're here to help!
How to easily share your Wi-Fi network with Android 10 using QR codes
- Open the Settings on your phone.
- Tap Network & internet.
- Tap Wi-Fi.
Tap the gear icon by your home network (mine is JoeKennedy).
Tap Share.
After verifying that it's you (using your phone's fingerprint sensor or entering your PIN/password), you'll see a QR code on your screen that your friends and family can scan to connect to your Wi-Fi. It also displays the Wi-Fi password below the QR code, making it dead-simple to get connected in just a few seconds.
Your phone needs to be running Android 10 for this to work, but anyone can scan the QR code regardless of what version of Android they're running. Even if the code is scanned with an iPhone, it'll still work.
If you're like me and live in an apartment complex with a lot of different networks cluttering your guest's Wi-Fi page on their phone, this can be a life-saver.
