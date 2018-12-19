Facebook is one of the world's largest social networking platforms around, and while it can be a great place for connecting with loved ones, it's also been faced with a heap of security and privacy issues as of late. If you no longer feel safe having so much data on Facebook and want out for good, here's a quick step-by-step guide on how to delete your account using an Android device.

Step 1 — Download a copy of your information

Before you up and delete your account, you'll want to first make sure you download a copy of your data. This will allow you to keep an offline record of as much (or as little) of your Facebook information as you want. This info is gone once your account is deleted, so even if you don't think you need to keep it right now, it's still a good idea to save a copy anyway just in case.

Open the Facebook app. Tap the three lines towards the right of the top navigation bar. Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy. Tap Settings from the expanded menu. Scroll down and tap Download Your Information. Deselect any info you don't want saved (everything is checked by default). Tap the Create File button at the bottom of the page.

Once your copy is ready, Facebook will send you an email letting you know. From there, head back to this section of the app and you'll be able to download it and then use it however you see fit.

Step 2 — Delete your account

With your account info downloaded, it's now time to permanently delete your Facebook account. Let's do this.

Open the Facebook app. Tap the three lines towards the right of the top navigation bar. Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy. Tap Settings from the expanded menu. Scroll down and tap Account Ownership and Control. Tap Deactivation and Deletion. Select Delete Account and tap Continue to Account Deactivation. Tap Delete Account.

There you have it. Your Facebook account is now deleted 🙌.

Step 3 — Delete the app from your phone

And, finally, the moment we've all been waiting for.

Find the Facebook app in your app drawer. Hold down on it and drag it up to the Uninstall icon. Let go of the app. Tap OK.

With all of that done, you've officially severed ties with Facebook. Here's to resting a little easier at night knowing your privacy is now that much safer.