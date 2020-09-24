Among Us is the latest multiplayer viral hit that has captured the imagination of gamers. Set on a spaceship hurtling through space, up to 10 players must work together to maintain their ship while an imposter lurks amongst the crew, picking them off one by one. It's an exciting social deduction game, and a perfect multiplayer party game for virtual or in-person gatherings. Work together, find the culprit, or die.

The game offers recommended settings to help you set up a game as quickly as possible, but that's not the only way to play. The game allows you to customize many settings to build the most ideal multiplayer experience for you and your friends. With that in mind, we've put together the best settings for playing Among Us.