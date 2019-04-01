Having a smart home is awesome. With Amazon Alexa and the Echo family of devices, having a smart home has become accessible for everyone, whether you know about tech or not. You can settle for controlling one device at a time, but with Alexa Smart Device Groups, why would you? Having a Smart Device Group can help simplify tasks such as starting your day in the morning, and getting movie night started with your family by connecting a number of your devices. Let us show you how to get your first Alexa Smart Device Group enabled.
Products used in this guide
- Echo device set-up application: Amazon Alexa App (Free at Google Play)
- Smart speaker: Amazon Echo ($100 at Amazon)
How to set up your first Alexa Smart Device Group
- Open the Amazon Alexa application on your Android Device.
- Tap Devices in the lower right corner of your screen.
Tap the + in the upper right corner of the Devices screen.
- In the pop up menu that follows, tap Add Group.
- Select or create a name for your smart device group and tap Next.
- Select the devices you want to have this group control.
Tap Save to save your group.
Once you have your group set-up and ready to go, controlling the different device groups in your home should be a breeze. Need to begin cooking in the kitchen, but you're in the bedroom? Alexa, turn on Kitchen, and your Kitchen group should get started before you leave your bedroom. That's just one of many examples of what Alexa Smart Device Groups are capable of.
Our top equipment picks
The Key
Amazon Echo
The star of the smart home show.
The Amazon Echo is the key to utilizing the skills that you set up in the Amazon Alexa application. Beyond the skills, it's capable of streaming music and managing your smart home.
At $100, the Amazon Echo is a solid option for families looking to ease into the smart speaker space. It's more than just a home assistant, it's a high-quality streaming audio device, it's a personal assistant, it's anything you want it to be in your home.
Less expensive, just as capable
Amazon Echo Dot
All the functionality of the Amazon Echo in a compact package.
The Amazon Echo Dot might be smaller, but it packs all the same punch that the Echo has. The Echo Dot is made for smaller spaces, such as a home office or child's bedroom.
At $50, the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot can fit those who don't need the bigger Amazon Echo device. The Echo Dot's speaker is better than it was before, allowing for more filling sound. Beyond that, Echo Dot users benefit from the same functionalities that the Amazon Echo does, such as skills, games and more.
Here are some additional tools and apps to get you started:
Amazon Alexa App (Free at Google Play)
The nerve center of the Alexa ecosystem, the Alexa App is vital software for connecting all of your Echo devices together.
TCL S517 - 43" 4K TV ($300 at Amazon)
As far as entry-level 4K televisions go, the TCL 5-series is the best you can buy. Powered by Roku and equipped Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range, your TV viewing and game playing experience takes a huge step up. Additionally, with the new Roku skill for Alexa, you can control your TCL TV using your Alexa-enabled device.
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2-Pack ($100 at Amazon)
The most popular smart light brand, Philips Hue has unlimited possibilities when it comes to invoking your personality via your lights.
Amazon Smart Plug ($25 at Amazon)
Adding voice control to any outlet is an inexpensive way to make your dumb product smart, and the Amazon Smart Plug is the best way to kick start your smart home experience.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.