Having a smart home is awesome. With Amazon Alexa and the Echo family of devices, having a smart home has become accessible for everyone, whether you know about tech or not. You can settle for controlling one device at a time, but with Alexa Smart Device Groups, why would you? Having a Smart Device Group can help simplify tasks such as starting your day in the morning, and getting movie night started with your family by connecting a number of your devices. Let us show you how to get your first Alexa Smart Device Group enabled.

Products used in this guide

Echo device set-up application: Amazon Alexa App (Free at Google Play)

Smart speaker: Amazon Echo ($100 at Amazon)

How to set up your first Alexa Smart Device Group

Open the Amazon Alexa application on your Android Device. Tap Devices in the lower right corner of your screen. Tap the + in the upper right corner of the Devices screen. In the pop up menu that follows, tap Add Group. Select or create a name for your smart device group and tap Next. Select the devices you want to have this group control. Tap Save to save your group.

Once you have your group set-up and ready to go, controlling the different device groups in your home should be a breeze. Need to begin cooking in the kitchen, but you're in the bedroom? Alexa, turn on Kitchen, and your Kitchen group should get started before you leave your bedroom. That's just one of many examples of what Alexa Smart Device Groups are capable of.

Our top equipment picks