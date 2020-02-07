I know I'm not the only one to think the DualShock 4 is a bad controller. Even if you do love it, there's no denying that premium third-party controllers can offer a lot more. Most of these happen to be Bluetooth controllers, and though some may pair a bit differently, the steps on connecting a Bluetooth controller to your PS4 are generally the same no matter which brand or model you use.

Products used in this guide

Take it to the next level: Scuf Vantage 2 ($200 at Amazon)

How to connect a Bluetooth controller to PS4