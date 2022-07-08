What condition is your Oculus Quest 2 in? Chances are, it's far from being fresh-out-of-the-box new. VR is a physical activity even for games that don't involve a ton of physical movement, and it's only natural that your Quest 2 will get some wear and tear. From smudged lenses to sticky controllers, there are plenty of reasons that your Quest 2 might be long overdue for a cleaning session.

Even if your headset and controllers aren't necessarily dirty, you might still want to at least disinfect them. Just make sure you follow proper guidelines to keep everything in good condition. Read on to find out how to clean your Oculus Quest 2.

How to clean your Oculus Quest 2 headset and controllers

(Image credit: Meta)

Your first instinct might be to use some rubbing alcohol to polish your headset and controllers, but it's very important that you don't use alcohol-based products anywhere on your Oculus Quest 2. Instead, follow these instructions:

1. Remove batteries from your Quest 2 controllers and replace the battery cover.

2. Take a non-abrasive, anti-bacterial cleaning wipe to the controllers, headset straps, and facial interface foam until visibly wet.

2. Let air dry for a minimum of 10 minutes.

3. After 10 minutes, wipe with a dry microfiber cloth to ensure surfaces are no longer wet.

4. Place batteries back into your controllers.

It's possible that your controller might need more than just a wipe-down. We have guides that can help you deal with problems like Oculus controller joystick drift.

How to clean your Oculus Quest 2 lenses

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Cleaning your lenses will require a dry microfiber cloth as well. We recommend using separate reusable cloths for the headset, lenses, and controllers, but it's fine to use just one so long as you clean it between each use per its instructions.

To clean your lenses, place the microfiber cloth in the center of each lense and carefully wipe outwards in a gentle, circular motion. Make sure you only use a dry cloth on your lenses, as liquid-based products can damage them.

Maintaining a clean Oculus Quest 2

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

These steps will help you clean and disinfect your Quest 2 when it's dirty, but there are important things you can do to ensure your hardware stays in good condition all of the time.

For starters, your headset should always be kept somewhere safe and away from heat sources, like direct sunlight. Also, be sure to keep them away from any sharp objects. It's also a good idea, in general, to clean your Quest 2 frequently — even just a quick wipe with a microfiber cloth between play sessions can be beneficial in the long run.

Meanwhile, a new grip or cover can not only help your controllers stay cleaner, but add some extra comfort as well. If you're finding that face pad is getting worn or grimey, a face pad cover will help keep it fresh and clean. Likewise, it might be a good idea to invest in head strap alternatives, which won't get quite as dirty as the included cloth straps and can help deliver a better, more comfortable playing experience.