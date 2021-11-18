Fire TV Stick 4kSource: Android Central

Amazon recently shared new details about its update policy on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, including an extended timeline for how long your Amazon Fire TV device will receive updates before you need to consider upgrading your device. With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of some of the most popular Amazon Fire TV devices, which Amazon claims will receive regular software updates through 2025.

How to check how long your Amazon Fire TV device will receive updates

To figure out how long your Amazon Fire TV device will continue to receive updates, you'll need to find out the model and the serial number of your Amazon Fire TV device. Here are the steps for gathering that information:

  1. From the home screen, navigate to Settings.

    Fire Tv Settings My Fire TvSource: Keegan Prosser / Android Central

  2. Select My Fire TV.

  3. Under the About tab, select Fire TV Device.

    Fire Tv About Fire Tv Make ModelSource: Keegan Prosser / Android Central

  4. The model and serial number of your device will be located to the right.

Once you figure out the make and model of your Amazon Fire TV device, you'll want to see if it's on the list below.

Fire TV streaming media devices Software security updates at least through
Fire TV Stick Basic Edition (2nd Gen, 2016 Release) 2025
Fire TV Stick Lite (2020 Release) 2025
Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2020 Release) 2025
Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen, 2019 Release) 2025
Fire TV Stick 4K (2018 Release) 2025
Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) 2025
Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR (2018 Release) 2025
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa 2025
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa 2025
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa 2025
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa 2025
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa 2025
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV 2025
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV 2025
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV 2025
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV 2025
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV 2025
Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV 2025
Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 2025
Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 2025
Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 2025
Insignia NS-55F501NA22 55-inch F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV, Released 2021 2025
Insignia NS-65F501NA22 65-inch F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV, Released 2021 2025
Pioneer - 43-inch PN43951-22U LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 2025
Pioneer - 50-inch PN50951-22U LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 2025
Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV, Released 2020 2025
Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV, Released 2020 2025
Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV, Released 2020 2025
Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV, Released 2020 2025
Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 2025
Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 2025
Toshiba 55-inch 55C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 2025
Toshiba 65-inch 65C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 2025
Toshiba 75-inch 75C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 2025
Nebula Soundbar - Fire TV Edition 2025
TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer - Fire TV Edition 2025

If your device isn't on the above list, or you're just ready to upgrade to a newer Amazon Fire TV device, check out our list of the best Fire TV Stick devices on the market right now. You also might want to compare the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. 3rd Gen to determine which device is the better choice for you.

4K all day

Amazon Fire Tv Stick 4k

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

TV smarts at a great price

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K gives you access to a myriad of apps for streaming to your heart's content. And thanks to Amazon's update policy, your device will be protected for years to come.

Next level streaming

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2019)

Amazon Fire TV Cube

A smarter 4K box

The Amazon Fire TV Cube takes streaming to the next level with 4K Ultra HD optimization and support for Dolby Vision and HDR, HDR10+. Upgrade now to watch the highest-quality content on your favorite streaming apps.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Control your home with Google Assistant

Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant

Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services. Here's what you need to know to take advantage of this helpful feature!

Best Google Pixel 6 chargers 2021
Complicated power

Best Google Pixel 6 chargers 2021

The Pixel 6 is the first time Google has upped wired charging speeds in years, but there's been some debate over whether that new-fangled 30W charger Google is selling is the one you need to buy. No, it's not, but we have the ones you should buy instead.