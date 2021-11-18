Amazon recently shared new details about its update policy on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, including an extended timeline for how long your Amazon Fire TV device will receive updates before you need to consider upgrading your device. With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of some of the most popular Amazon Fire TV devices, which Amazon claims will receive regular software updates through 2025.

How to check how long your Amazon Fire TV device will receive updates

To figure out how long your Amazon Fire TV device will continue to receive updates, you'll need to find out the model and the serial number of your Amazon Fire TV device. Here are the steps for gathering that information:

From the home screen, navigate to Settings. Select My Fire TV. Under the About tab, select Fire TV Device. The model and serial number of your device will be located to the right.

Once you figure out the make and model of your Amazon Fire TV device, you'll want to see if it's on the list below.