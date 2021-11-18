Amazon recently shared new details about its update policy on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, including an extended timeline for how long your Amazon Fire TV device will receive updates before you need to consider upgrading your device. With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of some of the most popular Amazon Fire TV devices, which Amazon claims will receive regular software updates through 2025.
How to check how long your Amazon Fire TV device will receive updates
To figure out how long your Amazon Fire TV device will continue to receive updates, you'll need to find out the model and the serial number of your Amazon Fire TV device. Here are the steps for gathering that information:
From the home screen, navigate to Settings.
- Select My Fire TV.
Under the About tab, select Fire TV Device.
- The model and serial number of your device will be located to the right.
Once you figure out the make and model of your Amazon Fire TV device, you'll want to see if it's on the list below.
|Fire TV streaming media devices
|Software security updates at least through
|Fire TV Stick Basic Edition (2nd Gen, 2016 Release)
|2025
|Fire TV Stick Lite (2020 Release)
|2025
|Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2020 Release)
|2025
|Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen, 2019 Release)
|2025
|Fire TV Stick 4K (2018 Release)
|2025
|Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
|2025
|Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR (2018 Release)
|2025
|Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa
|2025
|Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa
|2025
|Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa
|2025
|Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa
|2025
|Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa
|2025
|Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
|2025
|Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
|2025
|Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
|2025
|Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV
|2025
|Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV
|2025
|Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV
|2025
|Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020
|2025
|Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020
|2025
|Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020
|2025
|Insignia NS-55F501NA22 55-inch F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV, Released 2021
|2025
|Insignia NS-65F501NA22 65-inch F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV, Released 2021
|2025
|Pioneer - 43-inch PN43951-22U LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
|2025
|Pioneer - 50-inch PN50951-22U LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
|2025
|Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV, Released 2020
|2025
|Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV, Released 2020
|2025
|Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV, Released 2020
|2025
|Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV, Released 2020
|2025
|Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021
|2025
|Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021
|2025
|Toshiba 55-inch 55C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021
|2025
|Toshiba 65-inch 65C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021
|2025
|Toshiba 75-inch 75C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021
|2025
|Nebula Soundbar - Fire TV Edition
|2025
|TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer - Fire TV Edition
|2025
If your device isn't on the above list, or you're just ready to upgrade to a newer Amazon Fire TV device, check out our list of the best Fire TV Stick devices on the market right now. You also might want to compare the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. 3rd Gen to determine which device is the better choice for you.
