Throughout 2019, flagships from brands like Google, ASUS, and OnePlus started shipping with 90Hz panels, making for a far snappier-feeling experience than the 60Hz panels we're all used to. There's just one problem: higher refresh rates, along with the higher resolutions that have become commonplace, can have a pretty heavy impact on battery life. Here's how to take control of your phone's resolution.

How to change your phone's resolution

Whether you already have one of the aforementioned phones, or you're gearing up for the upcoming Galaxy S20 and its rumored 120Hz WQHD+ display, lowering your phone's resolution is a quick and simple process. Just bear in mind that the exact steps will differ a bit depending on what kind of phone you're using — we're using a Galaxy Note 10+ for the sake of this guide, but the steps are generally the same across the board.

Open the Settings app. Tap Display. Tap Screen resolution. Choose your desired resolution. Generally speaking, the higher the resolution, the sharper your text will be, along with the accompanying battery drain.

Another important thing to note is that not every phone supports reduced resolutions. The smaller Galaxy Note 10, for example, can't be configured up or down from its default FHD+ (2280x1080) resolution.

How to change your phone's refresh rate