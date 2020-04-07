There are quite a few options for AT&T available, whether you need unlimited data, 5G access, or just basic connectivity. Many people may find that they pay for way more service than they really need and could stand to save quite a bit of money. You can find an AT&T plan that works better for you and change it in the myAT&T app or on AT&T's website. Just make sure you get enough data and don't drop out of 5G support if you want it.
Change your plan online or with the app
- Open the myAT&T app or navigate to myAT&T online.
- Select Change my plan.
- Browse the available plans.
- Select the plan that works best for you.
- Choose Select & review and follow the prompts to complete the change.
AT&T has a lot of mobile plans to choose from including unlimited plans and data share plans. While you need one of the top unlimited plans for 5G support, if you are a lighter user and want to save some money, you may fit into one of the data share plans.
To see how much data you typically use, you can check your previous bill for usage or even check the data usage in your phone's settings. As always, you can save data by making better use of Wi-Fi networks at home as well as on the go. Data used on Wi-Fi will not impact the data on your plan.
What are your options?
If you are already a postpaid customer, you'll want to stick with postpaid plan more than likely. If you want 5G access, you'll need to stick with Unlimited Extra or Elite. Beyond that, there is an unlimited plan that doesn't include any premium data and two Mobile share plans. Premium data is data that is prioritized over other traffic when a tower is congested. This is most helpful if you spend a lot of time in areas with a lot of AT&T customers connected to one tower with no Wi-Fi access. The Mobile Share plans are best for light data users since you will be sharing your data with every line on the account.
Most people will be happy with the Unlimited Starter plan but if you need hotspot data or you have a 5G phone. HBO is a nice addition to the Elite package, especially if you already planned on paying for it.
|Unlimited Starter
|Unlimited Extra
|Unlimited Elite
|Mobile Share
|Talk and Text
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Data
|Unlimited
|Unlimited (50GB Premium)
|Unlimited (100GB Premium)
|3GB or 9GB
|Hotspot
|None
|15GB
|30GB
|Shared
|Video Streaming
|SD
|SD
|HD
|SD
|5G access
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Extras
|Unlimited texting to 120+ countries
|Unlimited texting to 120+ countries
|Unlimited texting to 10+ countries
HBO included
|Rollover Data
|Single line
|$65
|$75
|$85
|$50 (3GB) or $60 (9GB)
|Additional lines
|2 lines: $120
3 lines: $135
4 lines: $140
|2 lines: $130
3 lines: $150
4 lines: $160
|2 lines: $150
3 lines: $180
4 lines: $200
|2 lines: $80 or $100
3 lines: $100 or $120
4 lines: $120 or $140
Prepaid and MVNOs
AT&T also offers some Prepaid plans and there are some MVNOs like Cricket that make use of AT&T's network, although you should keep in mind that you will likely need to sign up for a new account and get a new SIM card to sign up for these services. Still, if you have the time and flexibility, there are quite a few options available.
