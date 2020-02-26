How to change and edit camera modes on the Galaxy S20Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

The Galaxy S20 has exciting upgrades when it comes to the camera, featuring a new 12MP primary shooter that's joined by a 64MP zoom lens that offers 30x hybrid zoom and a 12MP wide-angle lens. There are new shooting modes to choose from, and the camera interface makes it easy to customize the modes to your liking.

How to change and edit camera modes on the Galaxy S20

  1. Open the Camera app from your home screen.
  2. Swipe to the right until you get to the More sub-menu.

  3. Tap the Edit icon at the lower right corner of the screen.

  4. Drag your desired shooting mode out of the sub-menu and onto the ribbon. In this instance, I'm trying to add the Night and Pro modes to the camera interface.
  5. You should now see the modes in the ribbon interface at the bottom.

  6. Once you drag all the camera modes onto the ribbon, hit Save to finish editing.

That's all there is to it. Your camera modes are now easily accessible from the main interface. You can edit the position of any mode as you see fit, but you cannot move the default Photo and Video modes out of the ribbon interface.

The Galaxy S20 offers plenty of shooting modes, and in addition to Night and Pro modes, you get Panorama, Live Focus, Food, Live Focus Video, Pro Video, Slow Motion, Super Slow-Mo, and Hyperlapse. With the upgraded cameras and new shooting modes, the Galaxy S20 finally has what it takes to stand up to the best that Google and Huawei have to offer, making it the flagship to beat in 2020.

