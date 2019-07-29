You have two ways to cancel your Visible service, and the first method we're going to talk about will allow you to keep your phone number and move it to whatever carrier you're switching to. You'll need to chat with Visible's customer service to do this, and you can get started with the following steps:

Open the Visible app on your phone. Tap the question mark icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Live Chat.

Once you've entered the live chat, just tell the Visible customer service rep that you'd like to cancel your service and move your number to another carrier. You'll need your account number and PIN handy to complete the transfer, so make sure you have those before getting started.