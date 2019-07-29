Visible is one of the best values in the carrier space right now — offering unlimited everything on Verizon's network for only $40/month. As much as we love it, we also understand that it might not be for everyone. If you sign up for Visible and decide it's not a good fit, here's how you can cancel your service.
How to cancel Visible and keep your phone number
You have two ways to cancel your Visible service, and the first method we're going to talk about will allow you to keep your phone number and move it to whatever carrier you're switching to. You'll need to chat with Visible's customer service to do this, and you can get started with the following steps:
- Open the Visible app on your phone.
- Tap the question mark icon in the upper-right corner.
-
Tap Live Chat.
Once you've entered the live chat, just tell the Visible customer service rep that you'd like to cancel your service and move your number to another carrier. You'll need your account number and PIN handy to complete the transfer, so make sure you have those before getting started.
How to cancel Visible and get rid of your number
Alternatively, if you want to cancel Visible and don't care about losing your phone number, you don't have to contact the customer service department at all. Here's what to do instead.
- Open the Visible app on your phone.
- Tap the Account button on the bottom navigation bar.
-
Tap the autopay toggle so that it's turned off.
With autopay turned off, all you have to do now is wait for your next monthly payment to lapse. You won't be charged any more, and you can move on to whatever other carrier you'd like.
