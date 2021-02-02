When you're playing games online on your PS5, almost nothing is worse than running into someone saying or doing something inappropriate. Whether it's in a party chat or display in their profile, there are some actions you can take to keep unnecessary comments out of your view and notify PlayStation to take action. Here's how to block and report players on PS5.
Products used in this guide
- Play online: PlayStation Plus 3-month subscription ($25 at Amazon)
- Try some different games: PlayStation Now 3-month subscription ($25 at Amazon)
How to block and report players on PS5
- To block a player on PS5, first select their profile.
- You may need to select their name from a game menu.
- Alternatively, you can check the PS5 Game Base.
- Once you've selected their profile, scroll to the left and select more.
- Select Block.
- Or, select Report.
- If you selected Report, you'll need to select the reason for the report.
- If you're reported something said in party chat, you'll be able to select an audio clip.
Blocked players cannot view your profile or posts, send you messages or invite you to a party. Meanwhile, if you want to report someone, there are a few different things that you can specifically report for breaking the PlayStation Network Code of Conduct, from their profile to something said in a PS5 party:
- Something in a player's profile
- Screenshots and videos
- Broadcasts and broadcast comments
- A Game Base group name, icon, or chat message
- Something said in a conversation
Many of the best PS5 games currently available have an online mode of some kind, even if they aren't strictly multiplayer games. By reporting anyone breaking the code of conduct and blocking them, you'll help to make online play safer for yourself and others.
Easy access
PlayStation Plus 3-month subscription
Have fun online
A PlayStation Plus subscription is the best way to play games online with your PS5. If you do run into obnoxious creeps, be sure to sure the block and report functions built into the online network.
More games
PlayStation Now 3-month subscription
Another option for connected play
PlayStation Now is Sony's gaming subscription service. It grants access to a library of titles that can be streamed, with many downloadable. You can play any online games in the service without PlayStation Plus.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get the best sound for your new PS5 with these great wireless headsets
The PlayStation 5 is out now, and for those lucky enough to have gotten the console, a great headset can be a major accessory to add to your gaming experience. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.
Hitman 3, Scott Pilgrim, and more release for PS4 and PS5 in January
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in January. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Here are 9 gift ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life
Need a last minute gift without spending a fortune? Check out some of these ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life. They work great as stocking stuffers, too.