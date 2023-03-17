How to block all incoming calls on Android phones

The best Android phones can do just about anything these days — did you know they can even make phone calls, but you probably want to learn how to block incoming calls, right? You've probably gotten your fair share of spam calls in the last few years, and many carriers are actively working to prevent spam and "robocalls" from happening, but some people don't want to receive calls at all. Whether you use VoIP services, carry a work phone that only needs access to data, or prefer texting over calling, here's how you can quickly disable all incoming calls from ringing your phone.

Get familiar with Do Not Disturb mode

Do Not Disturb has been available since the release of Android Marshmallow way back in 2015. This feature makes it so you can either temporarily (or permanently) disable notifications from coming through. With Do Not Disturb enabled, you can set various rules and schedules for your phone to follow, muting notifications for certain contacts, time periods, and more.

The settings for DND have been fleshed out to the point that you can even make exceptions for different apps and different scenarios. It's the best way to get some peace and quiet whenever you need it while still allowing some more important notifications to make it through to you.

How to block incoming calls with Do Not Disturb

Disabling all incoming calls is easier than you might think. There's no need to fuss with questionable third-party apps or sit on hold with your carrier to ask for manual call barring. In most cases, it's as simple as tapping through a few menu screens.

1. Open the Settings app on your phone.

2. Scroll down and tap Sound & vibration.

3. Tap Do Not Disturb.

4. Under the What can interrupt Do Not Disturb section, tap People.

5. Tap Calls.

6. Tap None.

7. Next to Allow repeat callers, tap the toggle to the Off position.

Now that the Do Not Disturb settings have been set to block any phone calls, you'll need to turn DND mode on. You can do this one of two ways. If you are still in the Do Not Disturb settings screen, tap the Turn on now button at the bottom of the screen. You can also simply swipe down to reveal the notification shade, swipe further to reveal the Quick Settings panel, and then tap Do Not Disturb.

What happened to the old "Call Barring" method?

The previous method involved a "Call Barring" feature and may still appear on some phones. This is related to the Sim Tools app, which is on just about every Android phone but is usually hidden from use. Whether it appears on your device or not is entirely up to your carrier. For those who want to try for the Call Barring method, here are the necessary steps:

1. Open the Phone app.

2. Tap the menu overflow button (three dots) in the upper right corner.

3. Tap Settings.

4. Tap Calls.

1. Within Call Settings, tap Call Barring.

2. Tap All Incoming (which should initially say "Disabled").

3. Enter the call barring password. In most cases, this will be either 0000 or 1234.

4. Tap Turn On.

Use an app to block those calls

If you don't have a Pixel or Samsung smartphone, you aren't completely left to deal with these repetitive calls. Thanks to the wonders of Android and the Play Store, you can grab one of the best Android apps, which can help to serve the same purpose. One of these apps has even partnered with Samsung to provide spam call prevention on a system level. So here are a couple of apps for you to check out if you want to block calls.

How to block incoming calls on your Samsung phone

Now, we know that not everyone has a Pixel phone that can just take advantage of the Call Screening functionality. But that doesn't mean that you can't still block calls on your Samsung phone. Here's how to get started:

1. Open the Phone app.

2. Tap the three-dot overflow menu icon in the top right-hand corner.

3. From the drop-down menu, tap Settings.

4. Tap Block numbers.

5. Tap the toggle next to Block calls from unknown numbers.

Enable Spam Protection on your Samsung phone

Now, we know that not everyone has a Pixel phone that can just take advantage of the Call Screening functionality. But Samsung has included its own version of Spam Protection for its various devices. This is done in conjunction with the Hiya Call Blocker app that we recommended previously. Here's how you can get Spam Protection enabled and set up on your Samsung phone.

1. Open the Phone app.

2. Tap the three-dot overflow menu icon in the top right-hand corner.

3. From the drop-down menu, tap Settings.

4. Tap Block numbers.

5. Tap Block spam and scam calls.

6. When prompted, tap the Agree button.

7. Tap the toggle next to On.

8. Tap the toggle next to Block spam and scam calls to the On position.

9. Select either Block all spam and scam calls or Only block high-risk spam calls.

Blocking specific numbers on your Samsung phone

Of course, you can block specific numbers from calling your phone. This may come in handy if you switch carriers and someone continues to call you looking for someone else. Or, maybe you want to stop the west coast number from calling you every day asking about your car's warranty.

1. Open the Phone app.

2. Tap Recents at the bottom of the app.

3. Locate the number you wish to block and tap on it.

4. Tap the Information icon on the right.

5. Tap the Block button in the bottom toolbar.

If there's a phone number that you know keeps calling you and still want to block it, there's an option for you to also manually block all incoming calls.

1. Open the Phone app.

2. Tap the three-dot overflow menu icon in the top right-hand corner.

3. From the drop-down menu, tap Settings.

4. Tap Block numbers.

5. Enter the phone number that you want to block.

6. Tap the + icon.

How to setup Automatic Call Screening

Call Screen was introduced back with the Pixel 3 and has become a main staple on all Pixel devices. Google has improved this over the years, making it possible for a robo-caller to be introduced by your own robo-voice, determining whether it's really a call that needs to be answered or not.

1. Open the Phone app.

2. Tap the three vertical dots in the top right corner.

3. From the drop-down menu, tap Settings.

4. Under the Assistive section, tap Spam and Call Screen.

5. Tap the toggle next to See caller and spam ID.

6. Tap Call Screen.

7. Under Unknown Call Settings, tap each option to customize the settings.

8. Tap Automatically screen. Decline robocalls.

There are plenty of ways to block calls

There seems to be a neverending influx of phone calls warning you about your "car's expiring warranty," or some other bogus claim. Thankfully, we don't need to try and find the best apps from the Play Store in hopes of trying to block them. Instead, you can just rely on the different settings and options built into Android!

