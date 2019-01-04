Oh, Bixby.

Bixby, Bixby, Bixby, Bixby.

Samsung's AI designed to take on the likes of the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa has had a pretty rough life so far, but in 2018, it received some big updates and improvements — more specifically, Bixby 2.0 was officially released.

In early 2019, how does Bixby compete with other voice assistants? Is it started to get better, or is Samsung still a ways behind the rest of the market?

Here's what our Android Central forum users have to say.

Jrome.brooks

Now I'm starting to swipe to left yo see what's good with my day and my social media it's very informative cant believe I like it have any of you experience this

Reply
iFortWorth

Maybe I'm ignorant. But Bixby seemed better on my Note 8, before it was upgraded. Before, when opening it up I had a list of things, much like the old Google Now. But since going to the 9 it appears it's all voice driven. What I'm I missing?

Reply
L0n3N1nja

I use it for voice commands, it's much better than Google.

Reply
amyf27

I use Bixby mostly for phone settings - screen brightness, turn bluetooth on or off, open the Waze app, stuff like that. Google voice is awesome and in what I've tried between Bixby and Google, Google typically works quicker. Google is great for non phone setting things (what are the holiday hours for "ABC Store" , and various other searches.

Reply

What about you? Are you enjoying Bixby in early 2019?

Join the conversation in the forums!