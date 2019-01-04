Oh, Bixby.

Bixby, Bixby, Bixby, Bixby.

Samsung's AI designed to take on the likes of the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa has had a pretty rough life so far, but in 2018, it received some big updates and improvements — more specifically, Bixby 2.0 was officially released.

In early 2019, how does Bixby compete with other voice assistants? Is it started to get better, or is Samsung still a ways behind the rest of the market?

Here's what our Android Central forum users have to say.