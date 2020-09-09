Yesterday, September 8, Google officially started rolling out the public build of Android 11. In addition to Pixel phones, this year's update is also heading to select devices from OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme on day one.
Android 11 is a pretty modest update compared to Android 10, though it does add a bunch of smaller things to make the OS feel more refined and feature-rich. There are now chat bubbles for your conversations, a new power menu that shows smart home controls, more granular permissions, etc.
A few of our AC forum members have already shared their initial thoughts on the update, saying:
Now, we want to hear from you — How are you liking Android 11 so far?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
