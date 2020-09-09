Android 11 chat bubblesSource: Joe Maring / Android 11

Yesterday, September 8, Google officially started rolling out the public build of Android 11. In addition to Pixel phones, this year's update is also heading to select devices from OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme on day one.

Android 11 is a pretty modest update compared to Android 10, though it does add a bunch of smaller things to make the OS feel more refined and feature-rich. There are now chat bubbles for your conversations, a new power menu that shows smart home controls, more granular permissions, etc.

A few of our AC forum members have already shared their initial thoughts on the update, saying:

Bla1ze

Sweet! Time to load it up I guess. I skipped all the betas

tfitzpat03

I did too. Definitely feels like a breath of fresh air. So far i like the smoothness. I have a 3a btw.

jlarkins08

I updated my pixel 3, no beta.. Update sized at 1.38GB. No problems so far, very smooth and I have noticed any crashing with the message bubbles or Gboard. This update seems more of a stability update I haven't noticed many new features at all, if any besides the notification bubbles for messages.

rexxsor

Finally updated my Pixel 3 as well. First impressions (using gesture navigation): - Navigation feels more sluggish than Android 10. Maybe just needs a little getting used to. - Drop-down menu seems cramped now. Only 6 icons per page instead of 9. - Can no longer swipe up from anywhere to access apps switcher. Seems my list is more on the negative side. Haha. Will see if it improves after...

Now, we want to hear from you — How are you liking Android 11 so far?

Join the conversation in the forums!

