One of the best features of Gmail is the ability to tuck away emails and messages that you don't need right now but that you might want to reference at some point in the future. Archiving messages is a feature that we take for granted now in email, but it's not necessarily something at the forefront of our minds when thinking about chat and messaging apps. If you're like most people, your favorite chat app is probably overflowing with chats and message threads that you don't need clogging up your inbox but that you may not be quite ready to get rid of either. If this sounds familiar, I'm going to show you how to archive conversations and chat threads in one of my favorite messaging apps — Telegram.

How to archive conversations in Telegram

Open the Telegram app on your phone. Choose which chat thread or conversation you wish to archive, and swipe left.

That's it! You can always access these chats by tapping on the archived chats folder, and you can un-archive them by

Don't worry about missing messages just because you've archived a conversation, either. As soon as a new message appears in an archived thread, that thread will automatically move out of your archived folder and back into your inbox. However, if you decide to mute a chat, you won't get any notifications. It's important to note that you can archive as many conversations as you want, and you can even pin them in your preferred order inside the archived chats folder. Here's how to manage these archived conversations.

How to manage archive conversations in Telegram

Tap on the Archived Chats folder. Swipe left to unarchive a conversation thread. Press down firmly on an archived thread to pin a conversation to a relative position in the folder. Tap the speaker icon to mute a conversation. Select how long you want the conversation to be muted for (1 hour, 8 hours, or 2 days).

