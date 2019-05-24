The Oculus Quest has arrived, delivering the next step in untethered play. However, if you don't want everyone on the platform to be able to access when you're playing, or who you are, you'll want to adjust your privacy settings. This doesn't take long, and it's doable from right inside the Oculus app.

How to adjust privacy settings on Oculus Quest

Open the Oculus app on your phone. Open the Settings menu. It's located at the bottom right of the app, with a gear icon. Open Privacy Settings. Adjust settings for your Real Name, Activity, and Friend List using the menu.

Oculus has made it extremely easy for you to change your privacy settings whenever you need to. You can change who can view and search for you by name, what your friends see, and what activity is shared.

