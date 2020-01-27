You can have your Google Assistant take notes and create lists for you right out of the box, but by default, it won't sync these with third-party apps. If you want to do this so you can easily see Assistant notes/lists on your phone and other devices, here's what you need to do.

How to add note-taking apps to Google Assistant

Open the Google Home app on your phone. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Assistant settings. Tap Services. Tap Notes & Lists. Tap the app you want to use (we're using Google Keep). Tap Continue.

Right now, Google Assistant can sync notes and lists with Any.do, AnyList, Bring! Grocery Shopping List, and Google Keep. We'd love to see more options added down the road, but for the time being, this is what you have to work with.

Google Keep is a great catch-all for random notes/lists throughout the day, and chances are you're already using it on your phone. If you're in search of a new app for grocery lists, Bring is definitely worth checking out.

Should you choose one of these services but find yourself wanting to change it to something else, you can do so at any time by just re-following the steps above.

